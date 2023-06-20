KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 726,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

