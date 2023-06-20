K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading Up 0.8%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.03 ($17.42) and last traded at €15.68 ($17.04). 2,456,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.56 ($16.91).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.64.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.