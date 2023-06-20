Kujira Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Kujira has a total market cap of $90.01 million and approximately $269,908.39 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.7943958 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $231,655.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

