La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 855,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,057. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

