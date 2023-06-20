La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 855,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,057. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
