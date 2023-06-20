Lai Wang Sells 1,325 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $254,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lai Wang sold 462 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88.

BeiGene Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.57. The stock had a trading volume of 286,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,169. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

