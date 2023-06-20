Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 3rd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

