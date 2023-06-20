Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 3rd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.46.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
