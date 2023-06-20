LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 868 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

