LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 166,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

