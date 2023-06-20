LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 3,276 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIBGet Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

JPIB stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

