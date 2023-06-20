LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GSLC opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

