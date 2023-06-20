LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,447 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

