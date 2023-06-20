Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 65,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Fortinet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 71,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

