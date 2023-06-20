Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2,639.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after buying an additional 204,403 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.55. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

