Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,280 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,769,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.