Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

