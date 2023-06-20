Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

LSPD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 947,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,951. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.21. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

