Lisk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $104.84 million and $4.02 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002122 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,714,582 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

