Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Trading Down 0.9%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 38,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 153,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.90.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

