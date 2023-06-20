LooksRare One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.83 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $50.44 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 908,594,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,144,398 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.