Loop Capital Trims Orion (NYSE:OEC) Target Price to $35.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

OEC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OEC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,987. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

