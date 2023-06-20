Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

