LUXO (LUXO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One LUXO token can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and $1,490.31 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

