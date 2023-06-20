Lynn A. Peterson Sells 3,000 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.73. 306,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

