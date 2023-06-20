M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.90

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.90 and last traded at $78.79, with a volume of 42231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.92.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,909,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 287,016 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $16,719,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $16,311,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

