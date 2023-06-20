Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.16% of Masonite International worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

