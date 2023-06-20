Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

ACN stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $318.03. The company had a trading volume of 998,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,288. The stock has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.67. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

