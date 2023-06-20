Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17,087.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 22,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. 2,601,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

