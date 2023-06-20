Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 32,811 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,811 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361,670. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

