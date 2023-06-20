Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.29. 280,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

