McLean Asset Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $415.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock worth $1,714,035,964. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

