McLean Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.95. The company had a trading volume of 554,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

