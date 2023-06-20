McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 600,273 shares of company stock valued at $105,410,246 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.66. The stock had a trading volume of 277,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,674. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $184.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

