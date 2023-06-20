McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 1,082 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 161,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 540,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,892. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

