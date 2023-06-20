MetisDAO Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $85.09 million and $1.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $19.05 or 0.00070789 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014887 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,915.86 or 1.00012163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002435 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.6945198 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,371,872.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

