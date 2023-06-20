Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.15 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $171.27 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00031039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,430,468 coins and its circulating supply is 661,884,815 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

