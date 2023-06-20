MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

