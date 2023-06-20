My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0273 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $800,780.92 and approximately $444,455.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003348 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015382 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

