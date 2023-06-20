My DeFi Pet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $556,472.45 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $798,219.40 and approximately $556,472.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003433 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015498 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.