My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $122.12. 146,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

