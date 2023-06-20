My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,443 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.7% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,689. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $97.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

