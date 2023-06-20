My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,371. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.