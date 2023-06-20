My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,712. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

