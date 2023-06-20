My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.33. 143,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,040. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

