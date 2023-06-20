My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 563,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

