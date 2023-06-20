Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0528 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $41,429.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00101809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014526 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003656 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,400,515 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

