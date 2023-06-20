NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.30 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00004613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $41.42 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 923,056,950 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 923,056,950 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.24238759 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $36,493,827.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

