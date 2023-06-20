Neo Market Capitalization Hits $571.50 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $571.50 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $8.10 or 0.00028607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

