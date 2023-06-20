NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NEXT in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,835.71.

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $84.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.10.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

