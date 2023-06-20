NFT Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $596,696.93 and approximately $34.18 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018791 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,710.34 or 1.00013291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01559313 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

