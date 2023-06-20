NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 4.6% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

